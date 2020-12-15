Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday announced to ease visa facilities for foreign investors, especially for Chinese, to attract investment for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor {CPEC) and other projects as well as sectors in the country.

“I have issued direction to give special relaxation in visas for the CPEC, for the Chinese investors and all investors,” said Interior Minister while addressing a news conference following his maiden visit to the Ministry of Interior after assuming the charge of his new position.

The Minister also lashed out at the Opposition for holding political rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore amid alarming rise in coronavirus case in the country.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 Opposition parties, buried its politics in the provincial capital.

“Those who had been making large claims could produce zero results,” he said, adding,.that the Opposition made a flop show as it could not gather a considerable number of people in the rally.

He challenged the Opposition to move forward to implement its two-point agenda—tender en masse resignations from Assemblies and hold a long march as a protest against the ruling party— to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

He said that the Opposition was bound to fail in its designs.

“Come and tender resignations. I am waiting for you and why have you made two months delay to hold the long march (towards Islamabad),” he said. “You are welcome… Do it as quick as possible.”

He said that the Opposition was allowed to hold the march against the government at its free will. But there would be a tit for tit reaction from the government and they would do whatever law and Constitution permitted them, he reminded the Opposition parties.

The Interior Minister claimed that the Opposition would fail in bringing political instability in the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year tenure.

“I want to convey Nawaz Sharif in my first message as Interior Minister that enough is enough… we are proud of our great Armed Forces and their sacrifices,” he said while referring to some statements of PML-N leader he gave in the public rallies.

He again while referring to Nawaz Sharif said that some disqualified, and convicted absconders are trying to create misunderstandings and giving irresponsible statements about Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

The Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s democratically elected government would take forward the country under Prime Miister Imran Khan’s leadership.

At the same time, he said that the government has not closed doors of dialogue.

But Opposition is stating that it did not want to talk to Imran Khan, he said and questioned who exactly they wished to speak to if not with Imran Khan. “Tell us who you wish to speak to so that we can arrange it.”

He said the government was ready to hold discussions with the Opposition on all the issues except on the corruption cases and giving any kind of NRO-like deal.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the Opposition even at the cost of his office.

Prime Minister has directed me to state this during the Press conference that “the sun can rise from the West and set in the East ... but he will not give them an NRO,” he said.

He said that the people of Lahore have shown responsibility on weekend as they did not show up in the rally rather the students of seminaries belonging to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman only made their presence to the rally.

Talking about the remarks of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the PDM rally, he said that he had earlier talked against Urdu speaking people in Karachi and now made irresponsible statement in Lahore.

These are the people who had lost last general election. Those lose elections, they develop psychological issues, he added.

He said that all leaders of parties who are part of PDM lost election except PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) leader Akhtar Mengal.

Giving the policy guidelines for the Interior Ministry under his stint, he said that efforts will also be accelerated to immediately bring back innocent Pakistani inmates languishing in foreign jails. He said that the delivery of passports and CNICs would be made easy without any delay.

He also announced to form first-ever social media wing in the Ministry and said that MP (management position) scale posts would be advertised soon in this connection.

He also showed his commitment to improve law and order situation in the country, Islamabad Police and increase the efficiency of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

results,” he said, adding,.that the Opposition made a flop show as it could not gather a considerable number of people in the rally. He challenged the Opposition to move forward to implement its two-point agenda—tender en masse resignations from Assemblies and hold a long march as a protest against the ruling party— to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. He said that the Opposition was bound to fail in its designs. “Come and tender resignations. I am waiting for you and why have you made two months delay to hold the long march (towards Islamabad),” he said. “You are welcome… Do it as quick as possible.” He said that the Opposition was allowed to hold the march against the government at its free will. But there would be a tit for tit reaction from the government and they would do whatever law and Constitution permitted them, he reminded the Opposition parties. The Interior Minister claimed that the Opposition would fail in bringing political instability in the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year tenure. “I want to convey Nawaz Sharif in my first message as Interior Minister that enough is enough… we are proud of our great Armed Forces and their sacrifices,” he said while referring to some statements of PML-N leader he gave in the public rallies. He again while referring to Nawaz Sharif said that some disqualified, and convicted absconders are trying to create misunderstandings and giving irresponsible statements about Pakistan’s Armed Forces. The Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s democratically elected government would take forward the country under Prime Miister Imran Khan’s leadership. At the same time, he said that the government has not closed doors of dialogue. But Opposition is stating that it did not want to talk to Imran Khan, he said and questioned who exactly they wished to speak to if not with Imran Khan. “Tell us who you wish to speak to so that we can arrange it.” He said the government was ready to hold discussions with the Opposition on all the issues except on the corruption cases and giving any kind of NRO-like deal. He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the Opposition even at the cost of his office. Prime Minister has directed me to state this during the Press conference that “the sun can rise from the West and set in the East ... but he will not give them an NRO,” he said. He said that the people of Lahore have shown responsibility on weekend as they did not show up in the rally rather the students of seminaries belonging to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman only made their presence to the rally. Talking about the remarks of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the PDM rally, he said that he had earlier talked against Urdu speaking people in Karachi and now made irresponsible statement in Lahore. These are the people who had lost last general election. Those lose elections, they develop psychological issues, he added. He said that all leaders of parties who are part of PDM lost election except PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) leader Akhtar Mengal. Giving the policy guidelines for the Interior Ministry under his stint, he said that efforts will also be accelerated to immediately bring back innocent Pakistani inmates languishing in foreign jails.