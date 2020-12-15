Share:

Rawalpindi - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi arrested three terrorists during a special operation conducted in Khuwaja Corporation at Adyala Road, informed sources.

The accused have been identified as Bilal, Shabbir (residents of Zhob, Balochistan) and Daud of Adyala Road, they said.

Another source claimed the terrorists were arrested from Dhama Syedan, a thickly populated area of Adyala Road.

A case has been registered against the accused with Police Station CTD Rawalpindi, sources said.

The CTD also produced the troika in an anti-terrorism court on Monday and got 14-day physical remand of one terrorist while two others were sent to Adyala Jail for identification parade, sources added.

The detained terrorists are linked with banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and were involved in terrorism in Pirwadhai, Saddar and Adyala Road, according to CTD Punjab spokesman.

The terrorists were netted on secret information, he said adding that CTD also recovered explosive and weapons from their possession, the spokesman said.

He added the detained terrorists were planning to launch an attack on Islamabad Stock Exchange.

A well-placed source disclosed to The Nation that three groups of TTP terrorists are working in twin cities. He said the terrorists nabbed by CTD are involved in bombing in Adyala Road, Saddar and Pirwadhai. He said the terrorists had hurled hand grenades down from rooftops in all the three areas in past that left three persons dead and more than 10 injured. He said there are two more groups of terrorists still to be netted by CTD and other intelligence agencies.

A team of CTD Rawalpindi investigators have produced the terrorists before Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) No 1 Special Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar and sought their physical remand. The judge granted CTD investigators 14-day physical remand of Bilal while sent two others Shabbir and Daud to Adyala Jail on identification parade.

Meanwhile, police have taken into custody more than 75 suspicious persons during search operations, informed a spokesman.

He said the search operations were conducted in Potohar Division and Rawal Division following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas after Ganjmandi bombing, he said.

Similarly, CPO also paid a visit to DHQ Hospital and inquired about the health of victims of Ganjmandi bombing. He also asked the doctors to provide adequate health facilities to the victims, according to police spokesman.