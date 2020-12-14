Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi is all set to feature in the upcoming project titled, ‘Affair’. After his superb performance in the hit drama serial ‘Muqaddar’, the actor has now signed up for another show on private TV channel.

The drama is directed by Siraj Ul Haq and written by Zangabeel Asim, who also previously wrote ‘Bashar Momin’. Quraishi is said to play the protagonist alongside renowned actress, Hiba Bukhari. Other members of the cast include Wahaj Ali, Kiran Haq, Kamran Jilani, Saba Hameed, and Tanveer Jamal. Known for his versatile characters, Faysal Quraishi has previously worked on several mega drama serials throughout his career. He is best known for his striking performance in series such as ‘Bashar Momin’, ‘Baba Jani’, ‘Qaid-e-Tanhai’, ‘Adhoori Aurat’ and several others. Much like his previous roles, the actor is said to take on another powerful depiction in the drama serial, ‘Affair’. “I can’t reveal a lot about the drama right now but I’m excited to take on yet another interesting character. All I can tell you is that I’m playing the protagonist. Hoping my fans enjoy this drama too.