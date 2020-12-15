Share:

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz as the chairman of National Disaster Management Authority.

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz will replace Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, who took charge as the NDMA chairman in May 2019. Last week Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The approval was given by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who presided over the cabinet meeting in Islamabad. The meeting discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country.