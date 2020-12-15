Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that government would achieve nothing from baseless cases against the opposition.

Talking to media persons in federal capital, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members lie continuously. Sooner the incumbent government is sent packing, better it will be for wellbeing of the general public, he stressed.

Talking about his case, the former prime minister said that he is unable to comprehend the nature of case against him as he is still waiting for the person, on whose request National Accountability Bureau (NAB) started the against him, to appear.

While criticizing government, the PML-N leader said that loss from mistimed orders for LNG has exceeded Rs125 billion. A power plant of a minister used to run on diesel but now he should reveal how much he earned from running the same plant on LNG, he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further said that if PM Imran Khan orders inquiries into crises than he should also order action against those found responsible.