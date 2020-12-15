Share:

The sessions court heard a petition for registration of case against Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (Pk-MAP) leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai over a hate speech in PDM public meeting in Lahore.

Additional Sessions Judge Rizwan Aziz heard a plea of Tanveer Arshad Chaudhry Advocate against Achakzai over his alleged hate speech against the people of Punjab.

Tanveer Arshad Advocate pleaded to the court that the Pk-MAP leader talked with hate against Punjab’s people in the recent public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore.

He sought the court’s order for registration of a case of hate crime against Achakzai.

The judge summoned a report from concerned police station over the matter till December 22 and adjourned the hearing.