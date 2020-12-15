Share:

Bahawalpur - Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Auon Abbas Bapi in a meeting with Vice Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women’s University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif. said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal would continue to provide assistance in the form of scholarships to deserving students irrespective of color, race and caste so that future architects would not face any difficulty in getting education.

He further said that the purpose of payment of stipend by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is to encourage deserving female students and solve their economic problems so that they can continue their education in a better way.

University of Bahawalpur Miss Lubna Hameed said that we are grateful to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for announcing scholarships to the university students which will meet the educational needs of the deserving university students.

Vice Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women’s University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif presented an honorary shield to Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aun Abbas Bapi.

Punjab govt introduces online registration system for businessmen

The Punjab government has introduced an online registration system for business registration under the Establishments Act, 1969, for the convenience of businessmen.

In this regard, in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board Lahore PITB, the Labor Department organized a one-day camp in Rahim Yar Khan District and Bahawalpur District with the full support of local traders association and Chamber of Commerce

The owners of took advantage of the online registration facility and registered their entities. On the occasion, Malik Muhammad Farooq, Director Labor Welfare Bahawalpur Division and Asifa Azam in charge Punjab Information Technology Board Lahore said that registration under labor laws is the responsibility of every employer and business entity.

She said that we have introduced a free online registration system to ensure Under the new system, the code registration certificate will be issued under the computer system.

The field officers of the labor department have also been directed to collect the data of the business establishments on the spot and issue them a registration certificate on the spot so that the businessmen can take full advantage of this facility.

The old stereotyped system has been replaced by a modern free online registration system that has increased the confidence of the business community in the government and the collection of appropriate and transparent data to formulate appropriate policies for the welfare of the business community and the working class.