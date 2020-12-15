Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Democratic Movement has given deadline of January 31, 2021 to Imran Khan-led federal government for stepping down.

Talking to media after four hours long meeting of leadership of 11 parties alliance at Jati Umra on Monday, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that date of long march towards Islamabad would be announced on February 1 if demand of resignation was not fulfilled.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz invited PDM leadership over a lunch to have deliberations regarding future line of action against the government.

The PDM leaders also signed ‘Lahore Declaration’ that was duly signed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sardar Akhtar Mengal of BNP, Mian Iftikhar of ANP, Mehmood Achakzai of PKMAP, Sajid Mir and Shah Awais Noorani. The meeting was also attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Kh Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Shery Rehman and Nayyar Bukhari.

“We appeal the people to start preparations for the long march and the date will be announced on February 1,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Flanked by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, host Maryam Nawaz and other leaders, he said that all the parliamentarians will submit their resignations to their respective party heads by December 31 and the long march will be announced in February. Terming the PDM’s Lahore rally a historic and successful show, Fazl accused Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) of forcing electronic media to downplay PDM’s Lahore power show.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that time for dialogue has long gone and now it was time for Imran Khan to step down.

To a question about differences in the party on resignations, Bilawal said that both he and Aitzaz Ahsan were bound to obey the party’s Central Executive Committee decisions.

“We’ll discuss it in our CEC before making any decision, he said.

To another question, he said that an application has been submitted for meeting PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the jail. “I want to condole with him on the death of his mother,” he said.

Maryam Nawaz said that some media channels had aired fake stories regarding Lahore rally of PDM as part of their negative propaganda. “It was a successful show against all odds as the weather was extremely cold and the COVID-19 threat was also looming plus the pressure tactics of the government on organizers,” she said, adding, that the venue of Jalsa should have been expanded because people were standing outside due to the lack of capacity. Some Pakistani media channels didn’t show the real picture but the international news outlets have exposed them by showing the actual footages of Lahore rally and it is enough for the rulers, she said. She also lauded the PML-N Lahore chapter for making the rally a successful show.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz also chaired the meeting of PML-N Central Executive Committee and Central Working Committee that was attended by MNAs, MPAs and senators. The parliamentarians lauded the leadership qualities of Maryam Nawaz and said that she was successfully leading the party in the time of crisis.