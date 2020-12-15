Share:

The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that all the parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement are united against this incapable, fake and illegitimate government of Imran Khan.

Bilawal said that this selected Prime Minister and his government does not have courage to hear the truth. This is probably the only government in the world in which current and former leaders of opposition are languishing in prison without any conviction namely Shahbaz Sharif and Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah respectively.

President Zardari was kept in prison for 12 years without any conviction. This is against democracy and human rights. He said that this is the reason the democracy has not progressed in this country.

He said this while talking to media after visiting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president and leader of opposition in the national assembly Shahbaz Sharif in prison on Tuesday afternoon in Lahore.

He said that it is our tradition and custom that we sympathize to the bereaved family at the time of grief and sorrow and express solidarity with them. He said that he had gone to meet Shahbaz Sharif to condole with him on his mother's death who recently passed away.

He said that the government is unable to control price-hike and economically Pakistan is continuously suffering. In democracy the government and the opposition both put forward their view points and a way to stabilize the economy is found but unfortunately this selected government refused the democratic way to solve the problems.

“We had asked Imran Khan to become prime minister of Pakistan but he refused to take this advice and chose to become prime minister of PTI. We want to restore the real democracy in Pakistan as Imran Khan has sent critique of his policies to prison whether politician or media men.”