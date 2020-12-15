Share:

Peshawar - Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain has taken charge of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and chaired a meeting of Deans of Faculties and Heads of Departments on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the KP Higher Education department, Dr Iftikhar Hussain was appointed as Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar, for three years.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, while welcoming Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, said with proven academic and outstanding scholarly achievement, Dr. Iftikhar would lead the University in times of crises that the higher education institutions were facing these days.