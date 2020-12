Share:

The security personnel on Tuesday have defused a magnetic bomb near Bilawal House in Karachi.

According to details, the bomb carrying 1kg explosives was placed on a vehicle of foreigners by some unidentified bike riders near the Bilawal House.

The security officers told that the suspects tried to explode the bomb with remote however, only detonator of the bomb blew up due to technical issue.

Moreover, investigation into the matter has been launched.