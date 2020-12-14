Share:

ISLAMABAD-See Prime, celebrated for their unique mix of original short films, on Monday released the original OSTs for the critically acclaimed films Paying Guest, Dancing Doll, and Naam Kya Rakha?. The music composition of Anoushay Abbasi starrer Dancing Doll’s OST is by Jawwad Haider, who has also helmed the lyrics of the song, while it is sung in the melodious voice of Fizzah Javaid. Muneeb Butt’s horror-thriller Paying Guest’s OST is composed and written by Tanveer Afridi, has been freshly sung in the beautiful voice of Rose Marry. Renowned singer Abbas Ali Khan has sung the audience favorite short Naam Kya Rakha’s OST – which has Hajra Yamin, Fahad Sheikh & Faizan Sheikh playing the lead role. These OSTs are now available on See Prime’s YouTube channel.