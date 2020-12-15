Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed concern over prevailing political crisis in the country, asking the political parties to display seriousness to settle the differences to avert further instability. Addressing a meeting of the JI Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs at Mansoora on Monday, he said the country had to comprise its foreign policy due to its decades long political and economic instability, adding the ruling elite was fully responsible for it.

Pakistan, he said, had to act as a leader of Muslim world but it had no say in affairs of Ummah due to its fragile state of economy.

The agents of imperialistic forces and feudal lords who had been ruling the country for decades by shifting their loyalties from one party to another did nothing to address the real problems of masses and bring reforms in the key sectors, he said.

Siraj asked the political parties to at least now show serious attitude to resolve the problems of the masses.

“I fear the ruling elite will never show sincerity towards the problems of the common man.”

He said the JI had started a full-fledged campaign to transform Pakistan into real Islamic welfare state and was approaching the masses to be part of the Jamaat to put the country on the path of development.