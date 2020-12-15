Share:

PESHAWAR - Five people including two terrorists were arrested in separate incidents in the provincial capital on Monday, police officials said.

An official of Counter-Terrorism Department said two terrorists were arrested along with hand grenades and pistols from the boundary area between Peshawar and Bara subdivision of Khyber district.

He said that Asif, hailing from Qambarkhel area of Bara, and Waqas, hailing from Mohmand district and currently inhabiting Daudzai area of Peshawar, were arrested while they were moving to Peshawar carrying two hand grenades and as many pistols with bullets. He claimed the accused were aiming some sabotage activity in Peshawar and said they were being interrogated.

Meanwhile, DSP (Suburb) Ihsan Shah told media that they arrested four persons with heavy weapons in Peshawar city. He said that a police team along with personnel of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station stopped a vehicle and upon search, recovered three kalashnikovs, one pistol and bullets of various bores.

The arrestees were identified as Tilawat, Amirzeb, Haider Ali and Zahid Ali.

Separate cases were registered against the accused in both incidents.