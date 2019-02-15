Share:

An Accountability Court in Lahore has on Friday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan’s physical remand for ten days.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented Aleem Khan before the court in beefed up security. The NAB requested the court to extend Aleem Khan’s physical remand.

Earlier, the PTI leader was arrested earlier in connection with offshore companies scandal.

The NAB had summoned Aleem Khan at Lahore office for interrogation. The investigation officials were reportedly not satisfied with the records provided by him.