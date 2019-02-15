Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday and fell by 37 points (0.09%) to close at 40,506.9 points.

A total of 58,296,160 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.614 billion. Out of 352 companies, share prices of 136 companies recorded increase while that of 196 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in yesterday's trading.

LOTCHEM was the volume leader with 25,633,000 shares, and its per share price decreased by Re 0.33 to close at Rs 16.98 per share.

DGKC remained the runner up with 8,779,000 shares traded during the day and its price also decreased by Rs 4.59 per share to close at Rs 100.82 followed by FCCL, trading volume of which was recorded at 5,874,000 shares, and its price per share decreased by Re 0.82 and closed at Rs 23.32.