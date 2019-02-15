Share:

A regional situation is developing in which India is doing its best to push Pakistan towards diplomatic isolation. We have now no doubt that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are on one page against Pakistan and President Ghani has publicised his self-confession through his own recent tweet by replaying the anti-Pak mindset. India has also successfully used USA against Pakistan in FATF.

It is strange that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is propagating against Pakistan, alleging the charges of money laundering, terror financing and other false allegations whereas he himself is face of an internationally notorious terrorist organisation namely RSS operating in whole of India under the patronage of PM Modi. It is universally known fact that RSS is being funded by State of India under PM Modi.

The entire opposition of India is openly demanding to limit the role of RSS, which has become a symbol of terror in India and is likely to force way for BJP to win in the forthcoming elections.

India is indulging in terrorist financing in Pakistan through its spy network in Pakistan and the head of the said spy network was caught red handed who has also confessed doing numerous acts of terrorism in Pakistan as per plan provided to him by RAW.

The international court, trying spy Kulbhushan Yadav must not forget about the victims of Yadav who were butchered by him under the direction of Indian RAW. Will the court not set a precedent by rejecting his mercy petition in view of his heinous crime of murdering innocent Pakistanis?

I have sent an open letter reproduced as below to the head of FATF with a copy to the Secretary General, UNO and authorities in Pakistan including the Attorney General of Pakistan with the request to place my findings on record before the International court and FATF. I offer my services to assist the authorities in this matter before FATF on my own expense.

“Mr. Marshall Billingslea,

President,

Financial Action Task Force (FATF),

FATF Headquarters,

Paris, France.

Subject: Action against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for protecting international fugitives involved in biggest ever credit fraud and money laundering.

I would like to place on record of FATF that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is protecting a businessman who had defrauded 45 international banks based in UAE between 1980 and 1998, which has been termed as the biggest credit fraud in the history of international banking. They had conned these banks of $ 360 million which were later laundered throughout Middle East as well as European countries.

These fugitives are known as Madhav Patel and his father B M Patel who had colluded with each other in the commission of the above referred fraud. Interestingly, Madhav Patel is married to the first cousin of both Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani of Reliance Group of Companies. Mr. Anil Ambani is the same person whom Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had favored in the purchase of 36 off-the-shelf Rafale aircrafts from France by ignoring a state run company, which the Indian Opposition has termed as “Modi-gate”. The former French President Francois Hollande was forced to admit it publically that he was asked by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give this deal to Anil Ambani and he had to accede to his request.

There is a Red Warrant issued against Madhav Patel, husband of the first cousin of Anil Ambani, therefore, he is under full protection of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his relations with Ambanis. I would also like to place on record that although Madhav Patel is wanted by various countries including UAE and UK yet when he was arrested couple of years ago in an unrelated matter; his arrest was not notified to any of the countries which had requested for his extradition.

The question arises as to why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being blackmailed and forced to favour Ambanis as and when they ask for it. It is Ambani Family, which is forcing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to expedite the case of money laundering against Madhav Patel who is living in some place in India provided by Ambani family.

Another undue favour the Ambani’s are enjoying from Modi Government relates to the namesake Prime Minister Narendra Modi, son in law of Ambani’s Sister. Anil Ambani’s sister Deepti Salgaonkar has two kids namely Vikram Salgaonkar and Isheta Salgaonkar. In December 2016, Isheta got married to Neeshal Modi, brother of wanted fraud jeweler Nirav Modi. Since August 2018, Ishita’s brother in law Nirav Modi, an Indian businessman, is wanted by the Interpol for criminal conspiracy, corruption, money laundering, fraud, embezzlement and breach of contract.

He appeared on the international headlines in early October 2018 when Los Angeles entrepreneur, Paul Alfonso, filed a US$4.2 million lawsuit in Los Angeles against him and two of his now dis-functional companies namely Firestar Diamond Inc. and A. Jaffe Inc. According to court records from the Superior Court of California, he fraudulently has been dealing in lab diamonds and selling these as real one. His younger brother and Deepti Ambani’s son-in-law Neeshal Deepak Modi and manager and close aide Parab Subhash Shankar are also wanted by Interpol since August 2018 in connection with the same crimes as Nirav Modi. Nirav Modi is being investigated in a $2 billion fraud case of Punjab National Bank (PNB) also.

In February 2018, the Indian government’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started an investigation on junior Modi, acting on a complaint from the Punjab National Bank that alleged him. All these cases have been put under the carpet and obviously who can dare in India including CBI & RAW to touch the Ambanis and their relatives/family members.

In the light of the above mentioned blatant protection of fugitives of money laundering and robbery of money of the poor Indians, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes an explanation to justify to the Indian people and the International community about misuse of his public office to benefit only one family and the RSS. Actually, Narendra Modi is strengthening RSS by such kind of money, which is being generated through governmental contracts.

I propose to the Indian media to re-verify these facts, which is whole true. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to be prepared to tell the world that how is he supporting the terrorist group and openly financing a Terrorist Organization namely RSS, which is too dear to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is the only star Prime Minister who is a member of Terrorist Organization RSS and yet both the Indian opposition and international community are tolerating him as Prime Minister.

It is matter of International record that India also transferred funds to Kulbhushan Yadav - the agent of RAW who was caught red handed on 25th March 2016 while spying and financing terrorist acts in Pakistan and he was using these funds channeled through fake business concerns via covert Indian Establishment based abroad.

After the detainment by Pakistani authorities the Indian agent Kulbhushan Yadav admitted himself that “my name is Commander Kulbhushan Yadav and I am the serving officer of Indian Navy. I am from the cadre of engineering department of Indian Navy and my cover name was Hussein Mubarik Patel, which I had taken for doing some intelligence gathering for Indian agencies and had been working in Baluchistan at the behest of RAW.”

India has been funding terrorism for a very long period duly managed by Kulbhushan Yadav through Indian state sponsored terrorist financing violating international money laundering laws. The statement of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Defence Minister is on record threatening Pakistan of teaching it lesson through destabilization of Baluchistan and thereafter RAW Agent was arrested in Baluchistan and he has confessed for spying and acts of terrorism duly financed by Indian Government under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In view of the above facts, it would be appropriate to investigate the matter of protection of an Interpol wanted money launderer by the Modi government. Once the investigation is initiated, the victims and the concerned banks would provide documentary evidences to this effect. On the contrary, in order to divert the attention of the international community from his own patronage of money laundering, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had engineered propaganda against Pakistan in FATF.

Regards.

Yours sincerely,

S/d

Senator A. Rehman Malik

Chairman

Senate Standing Committee on Interior

Ironically, the international community including FATF and the international courts are turning blind eye to the naked involvement of Indian Government under PM Narendra Modi in financing terrorism inside Pakistan. The Indian Prime Minister is equally involved in protecting the wanted money launderers for his political and personal benefits. It is in the need of the hour that the international community must recognise the services rendered by Pakistan in war & terror. It is heartening for the people of Pakistan that Pakistan fought this war with USA and USA fully knowing well the services of Pakistan has dragged us in FATF by toeing the initiative of India.

I hope that the FATF would consider the facts mentioned in my letter below to its President and hope FATF will investigate these facts to take appropriate action against Indian Prime Minister and clear Pakistan from fake allegations engineered by India and fielded by USA before the forum of FATF.

The writer is Chairman of think tank “global eye” & former Interior Minister of Pakistan.