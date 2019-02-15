Share:

ISLAMABAD - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country during the week ended on February 8, 2019 stood at $14,895.8 million. According to the break-up of the foreign reserves position, reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were recorded at $8,205.9

million whereas net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6,689.9 million, said a press release issued by the State Bank of Pakistan. During the week ending on February 8,2019, SBP reserves increased by $13 million to $8,205.9 million.