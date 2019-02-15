Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah on Thursday welcomed the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision granting bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif. Speaking to a private TV channel after LHC accepted Shehbaz’s bail petitions, Shah said, “This is a welcome move”.

“Now, politics will take place in an independent environment and with independent thinking,” he added. “The opposition will work together to draft a plan of action for the issues faced by the country,” the PPP senior leader further said.

Earlier today, the LHC approved Shehbaz’s bail petitions in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases and ordered his release.

NAB had arrested Shehbaz on October 5, 2018 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “LHC’s decision to grant Shehbaz bail was based on merit and is a victory of the truth.”

She said, “Shehbaz saved the national treasury’s money in both the cases. It is a sad day for those who had been calling him a thief.”

“Our position in the Parliament is strong which is why the government was chanting and labeling us thieves,” she added. “Whenever, Shehbaz raised a question against the government’s performance, it did not sit well with them.”

Stating that “NAB could not make a case of any kind against Shehbaz,” the PML-N leader further said, “Shehbaz had said if corruption was proven against him he would leave politics.”

Aurangzeb added, Nawaz Sharif will also be proven right soon and will be among the public.