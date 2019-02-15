Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday ordered to continue the process of recruitment of women pilots to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

A two-member LHC bench headed by Justice Mamoonur Rasheed heard a case pertaining to ignoring the quota of woman pilots in the PIA.

During the course of hearing, the bench ordered to continue the recruitment quota of female pilots in the national flag carrier and summoned counsels of respondents for arguments during next hearing.

Also in April last year, Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan of the Lahore High Court had ordered PIA to implement 10 percent female quota in the recruitment of pilots. The court had then issued the order in a petition filed by a woman for the recruitment of females by implementing of 10 per cent quota.

The PIA had told the court that the management had been working on implementation of 10 percent quota. The PIA officer said that becoming a pilot was a job of a sensitive nature so the merit could not be compromised.

The PIA reply had angered the court which had then remarked that half population of the country consists of females, and they all should be considered handicapped.