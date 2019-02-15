Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of bail petitions filed by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif till today.

A division bench headed by Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan heard the bail petitions filed by Shehbaz Sharif in connection with Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing cases.

The court asked about the release funds for the sludge carrier, and Shehbaz’s counsel Advocate Amjad Parvaiz replied that the provincial government was empowered to release funds for the sludge carrier as its cost was about Rs 200 million.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Special Prosecutor Akram Qureshi requested to adjourn matter for arguments, and the bench adjourned the hearing of the bail petitions till today. However, the bench asked counsel for the parties to satisfy it over various questions on next hearing. The bench directed for advancing arguments on how to determine that the sludge carrier was built for personal use or public use.

The court also sought arguments from the counsel over feasibility report for the sludge carrier and its approval from the provincial assembly. The court also sought details of similar schemes in Chiniot and other districts.

Meanwhile, the bench sought the details of bank accounts and income tax returns filed by former principal secretary to ex-prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad and adjourned hearing of bail petitions filed by him till Thursday.

Earlier, the defence counsel concluded his arguments in connection with assets beyond means case against his client.

The court directed NAB special prosecutor to conclude his arguments on next date of hearing. During the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor apprised the bench that Fawad Hassan Fawad own a plaza worth billions of rupees in Rawalpindi whereas he had also 14 benami accounts. He also submitted that Fawad’s brother and another relative allegedly received Rs 50 million from Kamran Kiyani.

However, the defence counsel argued that the Bureau arrested Fawad Hassan Fawad on July 5, 2018 in connection with Ashiana Iqbal scam whereas his arrest warrants in connection with assets case were issued on August 3. He contended that the step was illegal as no warrants could be issued for the accused in the custody under section 24 of NAB Ordinance.

He further apprised the court about plaza and loan obtained for its construction submitting that Fawad’s brother had business relations with Kamran Kiyani.