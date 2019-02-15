Share:

KOHAT:- At-least three persons including two women were killed and four other injured when lightening amid heavy rainfall hit a transformer in Sur Gul village here Thursday evening. Locals said that as the lightening hit the transformer an electricity wire attached with it fell on water filled ground courtyard of a house thus electrocuting residence of the house, killing one man and three women on the spot while injuring four others.–APP

PESCO officials reached the site and disconnected the broken wire ,however, the repair work could not be executed till filing of this news due to heavy rain and lightening.

District Headquarters Hospital confirmed deaths of four persons and admitted the injured persons.