Share:

All preparations have been completed to shift former premier Nawaz Sharif to Jinnah Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail today.

Accordiing to details, the decision to admit Nawaz to Jinnah Hospital was taken over the recommendation of medical board. Notification issued by home ministry said that Sharif will be provided with fool proof security at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal Medical College’s principal Arif Tajjamul said that all the facilities for a heart patient are available in Jinnah Hospital. He said that the hospital administration has only received notification of Nawaz Sharif’s shifting and waiting for further directives.

On Feb 7, the incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif was shifted back to Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday from Services Hospital in Lahore.

The PML-N supremo for Life had refused to be shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and insisted to be taken back to jail. “I had already been shifted to PIC before being taken to Services Hospital,” Nawaz said.

The former premier was shifted to Services Hospital on February 3 and underwent various medical tests to ascertain severity of different diseases he is suffering from. The official said the tests had detected a stone in Sharif’s left kidney.

Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif also demanded the treatment of his patient as per the recommendations of special medical board at Services Hospital.

The accountability court on December 24 convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and sentenced him to seven years in prison, and acquitted him in the Flagship reference case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Mega corruption scandal.