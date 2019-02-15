Share:

The Government of Punjab, for upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, has imposed section 144 for seven days in Rawalpindi to maintain law and order situation.

According to the details, Punjab government has issued a notification in this regard. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi said that section 144 will remain enforced from February 15 to 21.

Earlier, Rawalpindi administration had requested Punjab government to imposed section 144 for ensuring law and order situation in the city before the Saudi guests' arrival.