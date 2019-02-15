Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Thursday distributed 800 headscarves to females as a gesture of respect from their alma mater and to promote eastern values in the society. In this regard, a ceremony, presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa, was arranged at the University Iqbal Auditorium. The Vice Chancellor along with Senior Tutor Dr Athar Javed, Deans Dr Aslam, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Asghar Bajwa, Dr Allah Bukhsh, Dr Sajjad Khan and others distributed the headscarves.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Zafar Iqbal said we have to reconnect the youth with old generation and our rich culture to achieve our lost glory. He said that the idea was meant to encourage respect for women as the country was entrusted to uphold Muslim traditions. He said we have to work on character building of the youth that will flourish on the golden principals of Islam. He said dupatta was a beautiful manifestation of our culture. He said that university didn't compel anyone and it is their choices. He said that we are empowering our women by ensuring a congenial environment for the females. He added that mixed reaction came after announcing Sisters' Day.

But, now the criticism is narrowing down in the society after counselling. He said we have to spread the message of Quran and the last and final Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) for character building of the society. It will ensure corruption free society. He said that there was a time when every student was used to book reading excessively. But now the trend had changed due to the usage of technical advancement. He said that we have to inculcate the characteristics of taqwa, honesty and hardworking among the different segments so that is an essential part.