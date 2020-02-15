Share:

KARACHI - Out of 46 out-of-order armoured police vehicles, 35 have been overhauled and made fit for drive.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had ordered repair of the vehicles, said a statement issued here on Friday.

Sindh Police chief had given special instructions for general overhauling of 46 out of the total fleet of 96 armoured police vehicles.

The armoured vehicles repaired are Central Police Office 03, Counter Terrorism Department 03, Karachi Range 36, Technical and Transport Branch 11, Larkana 13, Mirpurkhas 02, Sukkur 09, Special Security Unit 05, Training Branch Sindh 03, Hyderabad 07 and Shaheed Benazir Range 04.