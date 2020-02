Share:

LAHORE - Bilal Asim (SICAS) and Faizan Fayyaz qualified for final of the SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis Tournament 2020 here at PLTA Courts on Friday.

In the first U-18 semifinal, Bilal Asim routed Jabir Ali 6-3, 6-1 while in the second semifinal, Faizan Fayyaz thumped Shaeel Durab 6-1, 6-1.

In girls U-16 semifinals, Zahra Suleman thrashed Mehru Fatima 4-0, 4-0 while Labika Durab toppled Ashtifila Arif 4-2, 4-0. In U-14 semifinal, Asad Zaman beat Abubakar Khalil 8-2. In boys/girls U-12 semifinal, Haniya Minhas routed Ameer Mazari 8-1 while Omer Jawad trounced Raja Mustafa 8-0. In boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Ameer Mazari/Zohaib Afzal Malik thrashed Harris Bajwa/Raja Mustafa 4-0, 4-0 while Omer Jawad/Ismail Aftab beat Talha Tarar/Nauman 4-1, 4-0. The finals will be played today, where SICAS Executive Director Shehryar Salamat will be chief guest.