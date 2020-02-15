Share:

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar directed the Ministry of Food Security, utility stores and other provincial ministries to regularly monitor the demand and supply situation, especially of 18 essential edible items to keep their prices under control.

Chairing a review meeting on Friday to control food inflation, Umar emphasised on strengthening the monitoring system of the 18 necessary commodities including wheat, sugar, flour, edible ghee/oil, potatoes, onions and pulses in all the provinces.

A number of measures for overcoming the crisis of high prices of food items were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the government was taking every possible step to reduce food inflation. Umar added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s top priority was to provide essential commodities to the people at reasonable prices.

According to the PM directive, in the next cabinet meeting, the prime minister will be given further recommendations to reduce the prices of commodities.

Moreover, he instructed the officials to maintain regular supply of wheat from public-sector stocks. He also directed Utility Stores Managing Director Umar Lodhi to check prices of pulses. The minister also instructed food ministry to formulate strategies to increase local production of food products.

He also ordered that a close watch be kept on the sale and purchase situation of onions and potatoes. Umar assured that the high prices will start to decline this month (February) and inflation was expected to drop significantly.