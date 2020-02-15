Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan and India won their last pool matches of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 comfortably against Azerbaijan and England respectively at Ch Zahoor Elahi Stadium, Gujrat on Friday.

Pakistan won the toss and showed their class against rookie team Azerbaijan and defeated them by 40-30 while India outplayed England by 44-26 without much trouble. For Pakistan, raiders skipper Irfan Mana, Akmal Shahzad Dogar, Kaleemullah Jatt and Malik Binyameen scored valuable points for their team while Pervaiz and Subhan also demonstrated good game for Azerbaijan. After winning their last pool matches, India set up first semifinal clash against Australia at 6:00pm while Pakistan will meet Iran in second semifinal at 7:30pm at Punjab Stadium today (Saturday).

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi was the chief guest of Kabaddi World Cup matches. He was introduced with all teams ahead of their matches. PKF President Ch Shafay Hussain, PKF Secretary Rana Sarwar and others were also present on the occasion. Later, Ch Shafay distributed prizes among the top performers.

Talking to media, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi welcomed all the participating teams at Ch Zahoor Elahi Stadium. “Gujrat has immense sports talent and the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 matches at Ch Zahoor Elahi Stadium will play a major role in promoting this game in Gujrat.

“Definitely, it’s a great honour for Gujrat to host matches of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 involving top teams like India, Pakistan and England. We will also invite international teams of other games in Gujrat in future. The sports passion of Gujrat youth reflected that the future of sports is bright in our city,” he added.