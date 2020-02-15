Share:

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq Friday said the roads would be assigned to investors under “Adopt a road drive” for beautification of the city.He said the district government

was considering allocating main arteries of the city to private sector for this purpose.The commissioner expressed these views during surprise visit to city alongwith Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, Multan Development

Authority (MDA) Chairman

Mian Jameel, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ijaz Janjua, Metropolitan

Corporation Chief Officer

Shahid Iqbal and others.Historical Damdama and Walled City would be renovated

to promote tourism, he said and added that an open coffee shop would also be built at the site.The commissioner said the city would get rid of the encroachments with the help of Metropolitan and a plan would be devised

in this regard on three months basis.Two roads and parks would be declared as model besides construction of two entry gates which would reflect cultural

importance of the city of Saints.On this occasion, DC Aamer Khattak said that centuries old civilization of city attracts the tourists. He said that coffee

point at Damdama was a gift for citizens. He said that district administration was striving for promoting positive

activities.He said that Waste management

company was performing

well despite limited resources.

MWMC BOD APPROVES HIRING OF 500 SANITARY STAFF, NEW MACHINERYMultan Waste Management Company (MWMC) BoD has approved recruitment of 500 sanitary workers and procurement

of new machinery worth Rs 259 million.The 44th MWMC BoD meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak

was held here on Friday. New machinery included tractors, dumpers, mini dumpers truck, mechanical

sweeper, water pressure

vehicle, compactors, containers, motorbikes and waste drums while sanitary workers would be recruited through third party.The BoD has also given approval

of purchased machinery

and contract of newly hired 300 sanitary staff while one increment would also be given to new company

employees.Speaking on this occasion, DC Aamer said that company’s performance was appreciable regarding cleanliness.DC directed to launch crackdown

against cattle pens and gave deadline to cattle pen owners for shifting them outside

the city.He said that committee has been formed consisted on Additional Deputy Commissioner

Revenue Tayyab Khan, Assistant Commissioner

City Abida Fareed and District Officer Civil Defense Fatima Khan to devise a plan about shifting of cattle pens outside the city area.Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar while briefing said that various committees

have been constituted to make the procurement process

transparent.He said that city looks changed regarding cleanliness

after new workforce recruitment.

Chairman MDA Mian Jameel Ahmad, BoD members Khalid

Baig, Fazal Ali Sheikh