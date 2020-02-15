Share:

LAHORE - Sarah Mahboob Khan outpaced Sara Mansoor 2-0 to lift the ladies singles title in the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships played at PTF Tennis Complex on Friday.

According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) spokesman here on Friday, Sarah built up the winning lead 2-0 by breaking second game of Sara, who levelled the score 2-2 all by breaking the third game of Sarah and the score went up to 6-all as both the players held their respective services. There was tough fight seen in the tie break as score went up to 5-all and at this stage, Sarah showed her class and won the set 7-6(5).

Sarah was in fine touch in the second set, which she won 6-3, thus clinched the title. Sarah earned the winner prize of Rs 30,000 while Sara Mansoor pocketed Rs18,000. ITA President and RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza was chief guest at the final and distributed prizes among the winner and runner-up. PTF SEVP Khawar Hyat Khan, Secretary Lt Col (R) Gul Rehman, Hameed-ul-Haq and others were also there.