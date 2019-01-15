Share:

Finance Minister Asad Umar will chair a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Islamabad today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

The ECC of the cabinet will review a five point agenda during today’s meeting.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet will review provision of gas to power plants. The meeting will also review SROs on drawbacks on local taxes and duties.

The meeting will also review the proposed amendments of Commerce Division on export policy order 2016 and import policy order 2016. China s request on 300 MW coal-based power generation project in Gwadar is also part of agenda.