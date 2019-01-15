Share:

‘Eighteen’ showcases its premium products at Real Estate Expo 2019

KARACHI (PR): Eighteen, a world class lifestyle destination development, is all set to further expand its outreach within the real estate business sector of Pakistan, by holding the name and Titanium Sponsorship in Zameen Expo Karachi 2019, which took place at Karachi Expo Centre from January the 12th and 13th. The decision to showcase was preceded by the immense success Eighteen achieved, at last year’s property show in Karachi.

Following a rousing reception from buyers and investors across Pakistan, Eighteen showcased its US$2 billion project at Expo Karachi. A joint venture of Egypt-based Ora Developers and Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) in Pakistan, Eighteen exhibited its complete product line, including luxurious villas, beautiful apartment complexes, a retail hub, business complex and an overall insight on the master plan of the project.

Ali Abdel Ghaffar, CCO Eighteen, said, “We are extremely delighted to be here in the business hub of Pakistan, and feel privileged to exhibit at Zameen Expo 2019 which is undoubtedly one of the largest real estate exhibitions in Pakistan. It gives us great honor to present Eighteen to the highly enthusiastic consumers of Karachi and are eagerly looking forward to meet these potential clients and investors.”

French ambassador visits open day at SVAD, BNU

LAHORE (PR): The Annual Open Day of Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts and Design (SVAD) at Beaconhouse National University(BNU) was held on January 13 & 14 at Tarogil Campus. The guest of honor on the occasion was Dr Marc Baréty, the Ambassador of France to Pakistan. Vice Chancellor of BNU Shahid Hafiz Kardar and the French Ambassador also discussed the possibilities of opening new avenues of collaboration between French Universities and BNU. The French Ambassador also visited the projects on display and praised the work done by the students.

The aim of the Open Day was to put on display the efforts of the students in their projects in an informal exhibition setting.

Selected student work from the Spring and Fall 2018 semesters was on display for the visitors. The event was open to the public and was attended by parents in addition to artists and designers from various disciplines.

At the conclusion of the second day best student projects were awarded prizes.

BASF analyses 2018 automotive colour distribution

LAHORE (PR): BASF Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings 2018 provides a global analysis of the color distribution in the 2018 automotive market, which reveals that – white, black, gray and silver colors still dominate the automobiles across the world. BASF’s Coatings division provides a global analysis of the color distribution in the automotive market annually. They cover almost 80% of cars produced worldwide. Report reveals that white color is the most popular color in automobiles globally. More than every fourth car in North America and nearly every third vehicle in Europe is painted white, while in Asia Pacific it is more than every second car. Silver’s popularity decreased slightly in comparison to the previous year.

Among the diverse range of color shades, blue is the most popular, followed by red. These chromatic colors tend to be more popular within the smaller vehicle segments, such as compact and subcompact cars. The overall amount of chromatic hues drops off significantly in the larger segments. Here, there was a considerable increase in black and white compared to the previous year.

According to the report, white is more popular in Asia Pacific than in any other region. 53% of all new cars are white. The color’s popularity grew significantly in comparison to the previous year. Among chromatic colors, red is still the most popular choice. Blue, however, is closing the gap. An interesting observation is that brown remains especially popular with SUVs but has shown signs of slowing down, indicating that its importance in this segment may have passed.

Car buyers in Asia Pacific are increasingly connecting their color preferences to their attitudes and lifestyles. For example, metallic and sparkling blacks have risen in demand across several body segments. Even in subcompact cars, silvers and grays with dazzling effects are becoming more common. This can be seen in the Chinese market, where a broader palette of colors has emerged. “The diversity of chromatic colors is evident, with red, blue, yellow, brown and gold hues appearing in almost every segment. Chinese consumers readily display their coloristic tastes more so than in the past”, said Chiharu Matsuhara, head of Automotive Color Design Asia Pacific.

Nestlé wins first prize for Global Compact Business Sustainability Award

KARACHI (PR): Maintaining the legacy for the third time in a row, Nestlé Pakistan won the First Prize for “Living the Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2018”, in the multi-national category, at the “Business Sustainability Moot and Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Award Ceremony”. In 2017 and 16, Nestlé Pakistan was also awarded first prize in the categories, “Living the UN Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2017” and “Living the Global Compact Business Excellence 2014-15.”

Winning this prestigious award thrice in a row signifies Nestlé Pakistan’s constant commitment towards its purpose of embracing and enhancing the quality of life all while contributing to a healthier future in coalition with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and integrating the 10 principles of United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

Nestlé Pakistan’s vision is based on the foundation of promoting the principals of United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) – a voluntary initiative to undertake and implement a principles-based approach to carry out business by incorporating the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into strategies, policies and procedures. These Ten Principles are derived from: the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Labour Organization’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

With initiatives such as Nestlé Healthy Kids, Nestlé has partnered with various schools which have reached more than 140,000 children so far. Similarly, Nestlé Pakistan has also expanded its reach to rural Pakistan by partnering with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The initiative focuses on needs of BISP beneficiaries, by providing them with livelihood opportunities along with holding seminars to educate them on basic nutrition knowledge.