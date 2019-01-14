Share:

OKARA-A girl who was kidnapped from Hujra Shah Muqeem locality and allegedly sexually assaulted managed to escape captivity of her captors and reached home safely, police said.

According to police sources, an FIR has been filed over the alleged rape of the girl. As per the FIR, the girl, who is a resident of Hujra Shah Muqeem's Sadda Singh neighbourhood, said three youth had abducted her from her home and had subjected her to sexual assault for four days - the duration of her kidnapping.

The FIR has been filed against three suspects, one of whom was identified as Bilal. However, no arrests have been made so far.