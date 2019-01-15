Share:

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif responsible in Pakpattan shrine land case.

Supreme Court of Pakistan took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.

During the course of the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar inquired who had made the land allotment? Upon it, JIT Chief replied that land allotment was made by the then chief minister Punjab Nawaz Sharif .

He further informed court that Auqaf Department had also issued a notification to recover its land from occupants around the shrine of Baba Farid in Pakpattan that was cancelled by the then CM Nawaz Sharif .