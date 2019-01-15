Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday sought written reply from the federal government in a petition seeking orders to scrap all protocols and extraordinary arrangements for government and non-government officials so as to put an end to VIP culture.

The LHC bench issued a notice to the federal government and adjourned the hearing till January 23.

The petitioner contended that the money paid by the taxpayers being spent on giving VIP protocol to the rulers, and that the money paid by the taxpayers is public property. He further said that there was no concept of the VIP protocol in the developed countries. The petitioner submitted that the court may kindly issue an order for an immediate end to the VIP protocol in Pakistan.

The petition has been filed with the Lahore High Court during the government PTI which claims to be against the VIP culture and supports simplicity and austerity drive. The PTI also before coming to power had pledged to rid the country of VIP culture. The party’s government after winning the July elections as part of its austerity drive had banned VIP protocol given by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to influential people at airports.

On the directive of Pakistan International Airlines’ president, the PIA management scrapped all the protocols and extraordinary arrangements for government and non-government officials in a bid to put an end to the VIP culture. The PIA high-up had the asked the management to follow the regular procedure at all levels.

In addition, the national flag carrier also launched an austerity drive by withdrawing staff reserved for facilitating the cabin crew members.

Also Chief Justice Saqib Nisar last year had also directed the police chiefs of the four provinces and Islamabad to immediately withdraw security being provided for the unauthorised persons.

Various incidents of harassment, abuse and physical assault by security personnel in protocol of VIPs have been witnessed. Videos of such incidents have gone viral on social media

After such violent incidents, demands of no VIP culture are also raised by protesters. They also chant slogans demanding rules for VIPs’ movement and proper training of the security personnel.

However, the issue of security to important persons and the VIP movement at roads emerge as an issue of concern in public domain.