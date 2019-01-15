Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique ahs been taken to the Parliament Lodges by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Tuesday morning after his production orders were issued by the speaker National Assembly a day ago.

Rafique will attend the meeting of NA Standing Committee for Law and Justice around noon.

The NAB has declared residence of Rafique in the parliament lodges as sub-jail.

The production orders of Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were issued by the speakers of National and Punjab assemblies, respectively.

Currently, the Khawaja brothers are in the custody of the NAB over financial irregularities in the Paragon Housing Society scandal.

Last week, the PML-N had sought production orders for Khawaja Saad Rafique to enable him to attend the upcoming session of the lower house of Parliament.

His party leaders Rana Sanaullah and Marriam Aurangzeb had submitted a request to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue production orders for the former minister.