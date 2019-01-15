Share:

LAHORE - Dolphin squad on Monday arrested three women pickpockets at Lahore General Hospital and recovered Rs5,500 from them.

Responding a call from General Hospital, the team rushed to the site and arrested the women with booty. They were identified as Shamim, Sajida and Sakina belonged to Pakpattan. The arrested were handed over to Kot Lakhpat police for further investigation.

Crackdown on peddlers - Lahore Police in continuation of its crackdown against drug peddlers and gamblers in the city, arrested 269 accused within last two days.

DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir had directed all Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to initiate grand operations against criminals particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions.

Lahore police arrested 104 drug peddlers in its action in various areas of the city. City Division Police arrested 21, Cantonment Division 22, Civil Lines Division 08, Sadar Division 12, Iqbal Town Division 13 where as Model Town Division Police arrested 28 drug peddlers during their crackdown. Police also recovered 50gm ice, 1.2kg heroin, more than 33kg charas, 3.5kg bhang (hemp) 124 litres liquor and 300 pills from the arrested criminals. Moreover in its action against gamblers, City Division Police arrested 19, Cantonment Division 58, Civil Lines Division 35, Sadar Division 07, Iqbal Town Division 12 and Model Town Division arrested 34 gamblers from different areas of the city. Police also recovered a total amount of Rs386,000 from the criminals.