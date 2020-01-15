Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ahsan Ramzan crowned 5th Jubilee Jubilee Insurance National Junior Under-18 Snooker champion by thrashing Muhammad Umer Khan 5-1 in the final played here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Tuesday. It was the best-of-9-frame final, which was earlier announced to start at 11:00am, but due to load-shedding in Pakistan Sports Complex, the final started at 2:00pm. Mismanagement is the order of the day ever since IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza has appointed Acting DG Amna Imran. It was highly close first frame, where both the players fought keenly but Ahsan held his nerves and won it 63-48 while he also bagged the second 69-54. After winning two frames, Ahsan got relaxed which cost him dearly as Umer bounced back in style and won the third frame 79-41, but it was all that Umer could get from the final, as Ahsan woke up timely and won the next three frames 61-47, 69-30 and 59-16 to land the maiden national junior title.