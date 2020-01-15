Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister and Patron of Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr S. Akbar Zaidi as the IBA, Karachi Executive Director for four years as per the notification issued by the Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh here on Tuesday. Dr Zaidi is the 10th head of the Institution replacing Dr Farrukh Iqbal, who served the Institute for more than 3 years. Dr Zaidi is a renowned academic and political economist with over 35 years of teaching and research experience in Pakistan and abroad. He has served as a faculty member in renowned institutions across the globe, including Columbia University, Johns Hopkins, IBA, Karachi and the University of Karachi. He is a political economist with interests in political economy, development, the social sciences more generally, and increasingly history.