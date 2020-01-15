Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 commenced here at Senator DIlawar Abbas PTF Complex on Tuesday. The tournament was scheduled to start on 13th but due to persistent rains, the organisers were left with no other option but to start it a day later, where total 42 matches were played on the opening day in the men’s and U-18 singles qualifying rounds. A large number of players are taking part in the mega event from across the country. The PTF Complex is giving a very festive look due to the presence of over 225 players and their parents. The main draw matches will start from today (Wednesday), where top ranked players will be seen in action. In the men’s singles first round of qualifying matches, Ibrahim Umer, Kashan Umer, Ibrar-ul-Haq, Adnan Rashid, Abbas Khan, Farman Shakeel, Hasheesh Kumar, Irfan Ullah, Ikram Ullah, Mian Bilal, Nalian Abbas, Jehanzeb Khalil, M Asim, Talah Saqib, Aqib Hayat, Tahir Ullah, Jabran Ul Haq, Sikandar Hayat, Ahmed Asjid, Mahatir Muhammad, Subhan bin Salik, Sami Zeb, M Abdullah and Mubarak Shah emerged as winners. In the second qualifying round matches, Mujahid Khan, Kamran Khan, Ibrahim Omer, Adnan Khan, Abbas Khan, Hashish Kumar, Irfan Ullah, Mian Bilal, Nalain Abbas, Talha Saqib, Aqib Hayat, Jabran ul Haq, Ahmed Asjid were the triumphant. In the final qualifying round, Kamran Khan, Ibrahim Omer, Abbas Khan, Mian Bilal, Nalain Abbas and Jibran ul Haq were the winners. In the boy’s U-18 singles qualifying round matches, Hassan Ali, Hasam Khan, M Hamza, Jabir Ali, Azan Sajid, Haider Ali Rizwan, Ibrahim Bin Sohail and Faisal Khazi advanced to the main round after winning their respective matches.