Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately summoned Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports but never asked for any record concerning inflation.

The PML-N leader bashed the incumbent government and asked whether it has controlled the price hikes and controlled the development rate by staging drama on the health of Nawaz Sharif .

Marriyum Aurangzeb commented that the medical reports of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif – over which such an issue was created – were already submitted to the Punjab government.