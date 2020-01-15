Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expressing his resolve to take along all the coalition partners, Prime Minister on Tuesday said that the government will address concerns of all its political allies including MQM-P.

Informed sources said the Prime Minister made these remarks while chairing the Federal Cabinet meeting and also tasked Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to join other party colleagues engaging the coalition partners at various levels.

“All the coalition partners are standing shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister, and he will not disappoint them”, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told a questioner during her press briefing on cabinet meeting.

She went on to say that all the PTI coalition partners are on the same page for the economic development in the country and economic relief to the masses. Asked whether Federal Law Minister Senator Farough Naseem from MQM-P attended the Cabinet meeting she replied in affirmative.

Earlier, talking to the media outside the Parliament House, Firdous said MQM-P is part of the government and would remain in future too.

She said the MQM leaders have presented all their concerns to the committee led by Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar.

Dr. Firdous said Prime Minister Imran has already given a package of 162 billion rupees for Karachi and it is now time for its implementation and then transferring its benefits to the grassroots level.

Earlier in a series of tweets, she said, “We will safeguard national interests at every front with unity and integrity.”

The prime minister quickly swung into action after MQM-P convenor Dr. Maqbool Siddiqui announced his resignation as federal Minister for Information Technology last week.

He directed Asad Umar to contact and meet Dr. Maqbool Siddiqui in Karachi and accordingly he met the MQM-P leaders including Mr. Siddiqui and exchanged views on their concerns.

He informed the Prime Minister and the Cabinet yesterday about his discussion with MQM-P leadership.

The PPP Chairman had recently urged the MQM-P to quit the federal government to topple it and offered them same number of ministerial positions in the Sindh government.

However, Dr. Maqbool Siddiqui rejected this as a reason of his resignation. Instead He tried to clarify that he had resigned as Federal Minister over the delay of implementation of agreement of agreement with the PTI.

In a related development Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday also visited Kingri House in Karachi and met with top leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), another coalition partner of PTI-led ruling alliance, and discussed issues of common interest.

Likewise, PTI leaders have also engaged two other coalition partners Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) to find out their concerns if any, in effort to mutually resolve them.