ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict to release Col (retd) Inamul Rahim after the Attorney General for Pakistan told the court that he has links with espionage network.

While hearing joint appeal of ministry of defence and ministry of interior against the LHC order, a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam also summoned the High Court, Rawalpindi Bench record of the case.

It was January 9 when Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf of the LHC Rawalpindi bench had declared the detention of Col (retd) Inam, illegal and ordered his immediate release. “The detention of Inamur Rahim, advocate, with the army authorities is illegal and unlawful. He shall be released forthwith,” said the order.

Later, the apex court on January 13 (Monday) hearing the appeal of the federation had twice ordered to produce Col Inam before the court. However, the government rather told the court that it is an issue of national security. On Tuesday, AGP Anwar Mansoor Khan in compliance of the court order submitted the report about Col Inam in a sealed envelope and again requested to hear the case in chambers. He said data has been retrieved from Col Inam’s laptop regarding his connection by spy agencies.

Justice Mushir asked what reasons are for his arrest, adding as per the law the government would have to inform the reasons. The attorney general said that he had information about nuclear weapons and ISI and about some people. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that you mean to say that whatever the information he had shared with the enemy of Pakistan. You are trying to say that Col Inam is a spy. The AGP replie: “Yes, he is a spy”. However, he added the investigations were still underway. He said it was network and many people hd been arrested. “Col Inam cannot meet his family members till the finalization of investigations,” added the attorney general.

Col Inam’s counsel sought time to reply the contentions of the attorney general. The bench accepting his plea adjourned the case till next week.

The LHC on January 10 rejected an intra-court appeal filed by the defence ministry against the Single Judge Bench order.