BAHAWALPUR - As many as 21 special students belonging to various universities of Southern Punjab were given electric wheelchairs under Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme for University Students in a ceremony at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. A total of 208 electric wheelchairs are being distributed across the country, said Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary. The government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to promote education in the country and welfare of special students is being fully considered through providing them free education in universities. He appreciated the Higher Education Commission for execution of Electric Wheelchairs Scheme for Special Students of Universities and lauded Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for hosting a grand ceremony for special students of southern Punjab.