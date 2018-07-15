Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) Secretary Dr Zahid Ansari has urged the blood banks to arrange 1,000 blood bags for injured of Mastung blast tragedy and blood would be dispatched to Quetta soon.

Dr Zahid said that some officials of the Baluchistan Health Department has approached authority of provision of fresh blood on urgent basis therefore all the heads of private and government blood banks have been directed arrange blood bags for injured of Mastung bombing.

He said heads of registered blood banks have been directed to organise blood camps in their own premises to collect blood bags. He said each blood bank has been tasked to collect 100 blood bags and authority will dispatch blood to Quetta. He said that the injured of Mastung blat was under treatment in the Civil Hospital Quetta and other hospitals. He said that collect blood bags would be dispatched to Quetta through by air within 48 hours.

Dr Ansari also appealed to the citizens of Karachi maximally donates blood in nearby blood banks to save precious lives.

It is worth mentioning that mobile messages in Karachi also being circulated that people must donate blood at nearby blood bank so that the administration would deal any kind of untoward incident, if happen.