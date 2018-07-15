Share:

Islamabad - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday made a surprise visit to the Federal Government Poly Clinic Hospital to observe management and facilities of the healthcare institute.

When asked about the facilities available in the hospital, the patients made a number of complaints to the chief justice regarding poor management and non-availability of medicines in the hospital.

The CJP directed the hospital authorities to ensure availability of all medicines to patients besides making best arrangements of facilities required.