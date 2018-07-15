Share:

TEHRAN - The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces will start a three-day visit to Pakistan on Sunday, official IRNA news agency reported Saturday. The visit of Maj-Gen Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, accompanied by a high-level delegation, comes at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Baqeri is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s political and military officials during his visit. Bilateral ties, defence cooperation, border security, anti-terrorism, latest regional and international developments would be on the agenda of the meetings. Bajwa visited Iran last November to enhance coordination between the two countries in the defence sector.