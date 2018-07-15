Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari on Saturday said that the blasts in Mustang and Bannu are conspiracies against Pakistan.

He said the government would not allow fulfilment of nefarious designs of the enemy of Pakistan to spread unrest and instability in the country through such coward attacks.

He said the people of Pakistan would foil nefarious designs of the enemies with unity.

He said in a statement that blasts of Mustang and Bannu should be condemned in the strongest possible words. Those spilling blood of the innocent people were, in fact, enemies of humanity and the blasts were an evil conspiracy against the country.

The CM said the Punjab government shared the grief of families of the victims of the blasts and deeply sympathized with them. He said the Punjab government was standing with the families of the victims and expresses solidarity with them.

He said the nation would always remember sacrifices of martyrs. He said terrorists were enemies of humanity and such coward acts of the enemy could not shake the resolve of the nation to end terrorism.

In a statement, Caretaker Minister for Pakistan Railways and Human Rights Roshan Khursheed Bharucha condemned the death of Nawab Siraj Raisani, a Balochistan Awami Party candidate, and others in a bomb blast in Mastung, on Friday. The minister said it was a cowardly act on the part of Pakistan's enemies and such acts could not shake the peace resolve

She said that the caretaker government would take all necessary steps for peaceful elections with the help of security institutions. She expressed sympathy with the families of the deceased and prayed for early recovery of the injured. She would also visit residences of Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani and other martyrs to express her condolence with them.

In their separate statements, the Pakistan Bar Council and Lahore Bar Association condemned the terrorists’ attacks. The Pakistan Bar Council announced July 14 and 15 as ‘Mourning Days’.

Pakistan Bar Council vice-chairman Kamran Murtaza, Executive Committee Chairman Shabbir Shar condemned the suicidal terrorists attacks on the convoy of Akram Khan Durrani, the leader of JUI, in Bannu in connection with his election campaign

They demanded the government step up efforts for bringing to book the culprits and provide security to the political personalities.

They showed solidarity with the bereaved families and demanded compensation for them and the injured.

Punjab Bar Council Vice-Chairman Jam Muhammad Younas and Executive Committee Chairperson Bushra Qamar also expressed deep concerns over election campaigns in Bannu and Mastung which resulted into the loss of hundreds of peoples. The local lawyers also went on strike in protest over terrorist attacks.