ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency has issued red warrants for former finance minister Ishaq Dar , the attorney general told the Supreme Court Saturday.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case pertaining to Dar’s return to Pakistan.

The attorney general said the red warrants were issued after the approval of the Ministry of Interior Affairs. He added the FIA has forwarded the red warrants to Interpol. Moreover, the Interior Ministry submitted a reply over Dar’s return to the Supreme Court and stated that the former finance minister will be brought back with Interpol’s help.

Justice Sardar Tariq asked the attorney general regarding the update on seizing Dar’s property. “What has been done to seize Dar’s foreign property?” he questioned.

The attorney general replied the Ministry of Interior has approved the issuance of red warrants for extradition of Dar with the help of Interpol. He said now they are awaiting Interpol’s response to start the extradition proceedings.

The attorney general told the bench that proceedings to confiscate the properties held by the PML-N leader in Pakistan have been initiated. However, his passport has not so far been revoked because he could refuse to return to Pakistan on the plea of cancellation of the passport.

The hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.